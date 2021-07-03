Barclays PLC Purchases 18,429 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Neogen worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 25.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 79.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 171,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $46.10 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11.

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,221,183.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,915 shares of company stock worth $1,499,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

