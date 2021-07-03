Barclays PLC Has $4.46 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,045 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

