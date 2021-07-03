Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Autoliv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

ALV opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

