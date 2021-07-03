UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 123,394 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of 10x Genomics worth $90,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after acquiring an additional 144,119 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,698,000 after purchasing an additional 621,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,331,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,986,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,069 shares of company stock valued at $33,117,847 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $190.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.26. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.