Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120,325 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $85,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

WMS stock opened at $115.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

