Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,403 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WISH. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $6,829,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $116,272,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,575,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018 in the last 90 days. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WISH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

WISH stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.