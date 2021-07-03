Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded by G.Research to Sell

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by analysts at G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ITRM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

ITRM opened at $1.42 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 389,430 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $423,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 209.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90,086 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 52,637 shares during the period. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

