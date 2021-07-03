Stifel Financial Corp Has $13.32 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,408,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,233 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.16 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

