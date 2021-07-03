National Pension Service Has $22.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2,931.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,241 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in FOX were worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 50.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 889,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 297,900 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 61.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 540,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.