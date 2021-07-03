National Pension Service Invests $24.98 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 355,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,000. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Cloudflare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $2,510,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 942,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,218,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $106.02 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $109.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

