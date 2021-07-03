Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,381,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 246,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

