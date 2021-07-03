Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 435,601 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

