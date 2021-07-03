Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.24 Million Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 230,217 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.24% of Invacare worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Invacare by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period.

NYSE IVC opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

