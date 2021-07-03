Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Rogers worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 30.4% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers by 281.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $198.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.91.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

