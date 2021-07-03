Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 188,800 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.46% of Employers worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth $20,827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,514,000 after buying an additional 43,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Employers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of EIG stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.95.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.