Critical Analysis: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Equity Commonwealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00 Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.12%. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 74.34% 9.15% 3.01% Equity Commonwealth 26.51% 0.51% 0.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Equity Commonwealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $278.68 million 7.94 $18.38 million $1.40 11.29 Equity Commonwealth $66.28 million 48.40 $451.29 million $0.15 175.40

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

