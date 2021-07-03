CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane Sells 100,000 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $918.10 million, a P/E ratio of -272.71 and a beta of 2.70.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,214 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 18.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 281,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,939,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.