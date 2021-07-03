CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane Sells 100,000 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $918.10 million, a P/E ratio of -272.71 and a beta of 2.70.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
About CarParts.com
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.
