Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Albert G.W. Biddle III Sells 5,900 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $134.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27. Appian Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $260.00.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Appian’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.