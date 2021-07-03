Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

NYSE:XYL opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

