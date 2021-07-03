Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after acquiring an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after acquiring an additional 107,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $200,655,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,136,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,290,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -229.08, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

