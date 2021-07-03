EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.57.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,865,000 after purchasing an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in EVO Payments by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EVO Payments by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

