Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.09 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $44,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SAP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.27.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $141.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

