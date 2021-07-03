Credit Suisse AG Acquires 152,970 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 929.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,970 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Life Storage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

LSI stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

