Credit Suisse AG Has $13.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7,466.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,320 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,097,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 294,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,703,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43.

