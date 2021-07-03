Credit Suisse AG Has $12.98 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AGCO were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 48,868 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $132.19 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.