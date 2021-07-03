Brokerages Set Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Price Target at $15.38

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,286,000 after buying an additional 91,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 545,634 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

