Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,655,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 183,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MBT opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

