Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,880 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Tata Motors worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,681,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tata Motors by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,396 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $16,994,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,315,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,651,000 after buying an additional 505,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

