JTC (LON:JTC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.28) and last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10). 75,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 241,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615 ($8.04).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of JTC from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of £841.50 million and a P/E ratio of 70.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 644.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 723,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10), for a total value of £4,487,987.80 ($5,863,584.79).

About JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

