Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Insperity worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Insperity by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NSP stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.