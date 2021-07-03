Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading Down 3.7%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 14,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 139,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Myomo by 1,061,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 276,040 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,284,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Myomo by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

