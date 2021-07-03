Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Down 2.5%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) shares dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 566 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 575 ($7.51). Approximately 5,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 66,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £518.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 523.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 163,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £806,850 ($1,054,154.69).

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

