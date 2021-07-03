Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $47,739,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,767,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,144,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,304,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 679.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 464,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 404,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

CMD stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

