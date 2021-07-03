Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $134.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

