Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $539.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $541.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

