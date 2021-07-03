Amalgamated Bank Sells 403 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Crane by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 212.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CR opened at $93.56 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

