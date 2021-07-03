Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 139,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 481,059 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 702,214 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE:PEB opened at $23.75 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

