Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Ashland Global stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

