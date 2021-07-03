Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 28,483 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,861,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

