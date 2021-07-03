Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Short Interest Update

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,400 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 571,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCELQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. Millennium Cell has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Millennium Cell

Millennium Cell, Inc, a development stage company, develops hydrogen batteries for use primarily in portable electronic devices for the military, medical, industrial, and consumer markets. The hydrogen batteries comprise a fuel cell and hydrogen storage technology. The fuel blends used in the hydrogen battery technology include combination of water, sodium borohydride, and other chemicals.

