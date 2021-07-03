44,163 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,878 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 198,060 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,842,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 910,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 91,830 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EC opened at $15.22 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of research firms recently commented on EC. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

