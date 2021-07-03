Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 56,563 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 239.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,563 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

CX stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

