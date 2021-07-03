ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,600 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 589,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

ITT stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48. ITT has a 1 year low of $55.20 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its position in ITT by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,909,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

