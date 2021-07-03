Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $280,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of DOMO opened at $80.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.