Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,919 shares of company stock valued at $69,810,398. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

TSLA opened at $678.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.21 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $632.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a PE ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

