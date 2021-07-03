Quantbot Technologies LP Has $300,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.85. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.