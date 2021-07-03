Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $244,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,489,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

