Bessemer Group Inc. Has $56,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $211.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock worth $9,355,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

