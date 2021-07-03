Bessemer Group Inc. Has $56,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ IPGP opened at $211.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55.
In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock worth $9,355,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Featured Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.