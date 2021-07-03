Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 1,761 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 9.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth approximately $10,269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 81.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IOSP opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

