Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,930 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 181.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Essent Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Essent Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

